Ease of booking remains the top reason for using travel professionals, cited by 54% of respondents, followed by saving time (43%), value for money (39%), confidence (36%), and access to expert advice (35%). These factors all saw increases compared to last year.
The report suggests that disruptions such as wildfires and UK air traffic control issues may have driven more travelers to seek expert help. Younger families and individuals under 24 are leading this trend, with 55% of families with young children now using travel professionals, up from 36% in 2019. Similarly, nearly half (48%) of 18 to 24-year-olds now book through experts.
The average number of holidays per person rose to 3.94, up from 3.42 last year, with 1.7 trips abroad per person. Younger people and families, especially those with children under five, took the most trips, with young families averaging 6.49 holidays this year.
Spain remains the most popular overseas destination, visited by 31% of travelers in the past year, followed by France (22%), Italy (17%), and the US (15%). Greece, Portugal, Germany, and Turkey also ranked high among top choices for holidaymakers.
