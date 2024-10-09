These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 2

Vessel: Mein Schiff 2

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Malaga

Arrival: October 9 at 4am

Departure: October 9 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 111,554

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 9 at 4am

Departure: October 9 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 9 at 4.55am

Departure: October 9 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 9 at 5am

Departure: October 9 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 9 at 5.30am

Departure: October 9 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 9 at 6am

Departure: October 9 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 9 at 6am

Departure: October 9 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 9 at 6.30am

Departure: October 9 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

MSC Poesia

Vessel: MSC Poesia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Livorno

Arrival: October 9 at 8am

Departure: October 9 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 92,627

Flag: Panama

Length: 294

Silver Moon

Vessel: Silver Moon

Origin: Palamos

Destination: Tarragona

Arrival: October 9 at 8am

Departure: October 9 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 40,844

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 213

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 9 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 10 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.