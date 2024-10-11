MSC Seaview cruise ship

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 11 at 4am
Departure: October 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 11 at 4.55am
Departure: October 11 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 11 at 5am
Departure: October 11 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 11 at 5.30am
Departure: October 11 at 10.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ocean Grand
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Fort Lauderdale
Arrival: October 11 at 6am
Departure: October 12 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 18,410
Flag: USA
Length: 171

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 11 at 6am
Departure: October 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 11 at 6am
Departure: October 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 11 at 6.30am
Departure: October 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 11 at 7.30am
Departure: October 11 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139

Vessel: MSC Seaview
Origin: Civitivecchia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 11 at 8.30am
Departure: October 11 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 153,516
Flag: Malta
Length: 323

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 11 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

