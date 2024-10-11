United Airlines has announced that it is going to increase flight capacity to Palma next year by 30 percent with more direct flights, but they are still not going to operate daily flights which is what the Mallorca tourist industry has been hoping for since the airline began operation from Newark, New Jersey to the island. The airline will operate four weekly flights from the United States to Palma as part of its “largest international expansion in its history”.

The airline has announced that it will launch five new nonstop flights from its hub in Newark/New York to destinations no other U.S. airline serves including Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Madeira Island, Portugal and Faro, Portugal. The airline is also adding three new nonstop routes from Washington D.C./Dulles, including its first-ever flight to Dakar, Senegal operating year-round and new seasonal nonstop flights to Nice, France and Venice, Italy.

Already the U.S. carrier with the most flights across the Atlantic, United’s summer 2025 transatlantic schedule will be the largest in its history with more than 760 weekly flights. In addition to new flights, customers will have even more time to explore Venice, Athens, and Barcelona with earlier start dates next summer. The airline will also increase the number of weekly direct flights between Newark/New York-Palma, Newark/New York-Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Newark/New York-Athens, Greece.

United is also adding new direct flights from Tokyo-Narita to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and Kaohsiung – destinations no other U.S. airline serves – and a new nonstop flight to Koror, Palau. These new flights will seamlessly connect in Tokyo to United’s transpacific services to five hub locations in the continental United States.

The summer expansion unlocks a wide range of experiences from reindeer sleigh rides, camel racing and seeing sunshine at midnight to bucket list attractions like the Guggenheim Museum and Italy’s largest opera house. United is the largest airline in the world and flies to more international destinations than any other U.S. carrier. In total next summer, United will offer 800 daily flights to and from 147 international destinations – including 40 that no other U.S. airline serves. All new flights are subject to government approval and will be available for sale on United.com and on the United app.

“No other airline gives customers nonstop access to as many unique international destinations and experiences from the U.S. as United,” said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances. “Our network provides the most choice and variety for our customers, whether they are looking for a relaxing seaside getaway, once-in-a-lifetime adventure travel or to explore some of the most vibrant urban escapes across the globe.”

This expansion comes on the heels of the latest chapter of United’s award-winning Good Leads The Way brand advertising campaign, which debuted earlier this month. The latest iteration of the campaign highlights United’s position as the world’s largest airline and showcases how United’s network gives customers the most flexibility and options to travel across the globe.