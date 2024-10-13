These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Mein Schiff 7
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: October 13 at 4am
Departure: October 13 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 112,982
Flag: Malta
Length: 316
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 6am
Departure: October 13 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 13 at 6.30am
Departure: October 13 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Azura
Origin: Malta
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: October 13 at 8am
Departure: October 13 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 115,055
Flag: Bermudas
Length: 290
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: October 13 at 9am
Departure: October 14 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 13 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 14 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 13 at 11pm
Departure: October 13 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
