These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 7

Vessel: Mein Schiff 7

Origin: Malaga

Destination: Ajaccio

Arrival: October 13 at 4am

Departure: October 13 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 112,982

Flag: Malta

Length: 316

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 13 at 6am

Departure: October 13 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: October 13 at 6.30am

Departure: October 13 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Azura

Origin: Malta

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: October 13 at 8am

Departure: October 13 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 115,055

Flag: Bermudas

Length: 290

Vessel: Tinerfe

Origin: Castellon

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: October 13 at 9am

Departure: October 14 at 6am

Gross tonnage: 11,290

Flag: Portugal

Length: 144

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 13 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 14 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 13 at 11pm

Departure: October 13 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.