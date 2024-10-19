These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 19 at 4am

Departure: October 19 at 11.30pm

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Aidacosma

Vessel: Aidacosma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: La Spezia

Arrival: October 19 at 4.30am

Departure: October 19 at 11pm

Gross tonnage: 183,774

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 19 at 4.55am

Departure: October 19 at 9.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 19 at 5am

Departure: October 19 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 19 at 5.30am

Departure: October 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Marella Voyager

Vessel: Marella Voyager

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: October 19 at 5.30am

Departure: October 19 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 77,302

Flag: Malta

Length: 263

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 19 at 6am

Departure: October 19 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 19 at 6am

Departure: October 19 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 19 at 6.30am

Departure: October 19 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 19 at 7.30am

Departure: October 20 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Norwegian Escape

Origin: Nice

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 19 at 12pm

Departure: October 19 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 164,998

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 326

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 19 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 20 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

