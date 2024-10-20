The Seadream II is visiting Palma today

The Seadream II is visiting Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma20/10/2024 00:44
TW
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Mein Schiff 7

Vessel: Mein Schiff 7
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Ajaccio
Arrival: October 20 at 4am
Departure: October 20 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 112,982
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Aidastella

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: October 20 at 4am
Departure: October 20 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 71,304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 20 at 6am
Departure: October 20 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 20 at 6.30am
Departure: October 20 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Seadream II
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Rosas
Arrival: October 20 at 8am
Departure: October 20 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 4,333
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 105

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 20 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 21 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 20 at 11pm
Departure: October 20 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.