These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 23 at 4am
Departure: October 23 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 23 at 4.55am
Departure: October 23 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 23 at 5am
Departure: October 23 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 23 at 5.30am
Departure: October 23 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 23 at 6am
Departure: October 23 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 23 at 6am
Departure: October 23 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 23 at 6.30am
Departure: October 23 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Seven Seas Navigator
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Livorno
Arrival: October 23 at 7am
Departure: October 23 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 28,803
Flag: Marshall Islands
Length: 172
Vessel: Evrima
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 23 at 8am
Departure: October 23 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 25,401
Flag: Malta
Length: 190
Vessel: Ilma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: October 23 at 11am
Departure: October 24 at 4pm
Gross tonnage: 46,750
Flag: Malta
Length: 242
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 23 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 24 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
