These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 23 at 4am

Departure: October 23 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 23 at 4.55am

Departure: October 23 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 23 at 5am

Departure: October 23 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 23 at 5.30am

Departure: October 23 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 23 at 6am

Departure: October 23 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 23 at 6am

Departure: October 23 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: October 23 at 6.30am

Departure: October 23 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Seven Seas Navigator

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Livorno

Arrival: October 23 at 7am

Departure: October 23 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 28,803

Flag: Marshall Islands

Length: 172

Vessel: Evrima

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: October 23 at 8am

Departure: October 23 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 25,401

Flag: Malta

Length: 190

Vessel: Ilma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: October 23 at 11am

Departure: October 24 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 46,750

Flag: Malta

Length: 242

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: October 23 at 10.15pm

Depature: October 24 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.