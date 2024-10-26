These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 26 at 4am
Departure: October 26 at 11.30pm
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Aidacosma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: La Spezia
Arrival: October 26 at 4.30am
Departure: October 26 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 183,774
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 26 at 4.55am
Departure: October 26 at 9.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Marella Voyager
Origin: Palamos
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 26 at 5.30am
Departure: October 26 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 77,302
Flag: Malta
Length: 263
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 26 at 5.30am
Departure: October 26 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 26 at 5.30am
Departure: October 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 26 at 6am
Departure: October 26 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 26 at 6am
Departure: October 26 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 26 at 6.30am
Departure: October 26 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 26 at 7.30am
Departure: October 26 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7,616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Evrima
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: October 26 at 8am
Departure: October 26 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 25,401
Flag: Malta
Length: 190
Vessel: Crystal Symphony
Origin: Malta
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 26 at 9am
Departure: October 26 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 51,044
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 238
Vessel: Spuigracht
Origin: Genoa
Destination: St. Johns
Arrival: October 26 at 10pm
Departure: October 28 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 16,639
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 172
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Cartagena
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: October 26 at 10pm
Departure: October 27 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portugal
Length: 144
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 26 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
