These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: October 27 at 6am
Departure: October 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: October 27 at 6.30am
Departure: October 27 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: October 27 at 10.15pm
Depature: October 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: October 27 at 11pm
Departure: October 27 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.