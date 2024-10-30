It may be minimal for the average Britons flying to Mallorca or any other short haul or European destination but the costs of flights will rise as a result of Air Passenger Duty being increased in the budget, as the Bulletin warned back in June.

“APD has not kept up with inflation in recent years, so we are increasing an adjustment, meaning an in increase of no more than £2 for a short haul economy flight. But I am taking a different approach when it comes to private jet,” the Chancellor told the Commons.

“Increasing the rate of APD by a further 50%, that is equivalent of £450 per passenger for a private jet to say...California.” For passengers travelling in economy, they are £7 for a domestic flight, £13 for a short-haul flight, and £88-£92 for a long-haul flight.

Those in premium cabins are charged £14 for a domestic flight, £26 for a short-haul flight, and £194-£202 for a long-haul flight. Private jet passengers currently face an APD rate of £78 for domestic or short-haul flights, and £581-£607 for long-haul flights.