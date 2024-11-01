These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 1 at 5am
Departure: November 1 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 1 at 5.30am
Departure: November 1 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Nordic Kylie
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Antigua
Arrival: November 1 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 9,611
Flag: Liberia
Length: 138
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 1 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 1 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 1 at 6.30am
Departure: November 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Explorer of the Seas
Origin: Messina
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 1 at 8am
Departure: November 1 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 138,194
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 311
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 1 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.