The Explorer of the Seas is in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma01/11/2024 10:27
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 1 at 5am
Departure: November 1 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 1 at 5.30am
Departure: November 1 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Nordic Kylie
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Antigua
Arrival: November 1 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 9,611
Flag: Liberia
Length: 138

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 1 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 1 at 6am
Departure: November 1 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 1 at 6.30am
Departure: November 1 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Explorer of the Seas
Origin: Messina
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 1 at 8am
Departure: November 1 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 138,194
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 311

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 1 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 2 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.