These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 1 at 5am

Departure: November 1 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 1 at 5.30am

Departure: November 1 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Nordic Kylie

Origin: Genoa

Destination: Antigua

Arrival: November 1 at 6am

Departure: November 1 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 9,611

Flag: Liberia

Length: 138

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 1 at 6am

Departure: November 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 1 at 6am

Departure: November 1 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 1 at 6.30am

Departure: November 1 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Explorer of the Seas

Origin: Messina

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 1 at 8am

Departure: November 1 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 138,194

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 311

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 1 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 2 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.