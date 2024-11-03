These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: November 3 at 6.30am

Departure: November 3 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 7am

Departure: November 3 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Norwegian Viva

Vessel: Norwegian Viva

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 3 at 7am

Departure: November 3 at 5pm

Gross tonnage: 143,535

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 299

Vessel: Norwegian Sky

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 3 at 8am

Departure: November 3 at 7pm

Gross tonnage: 77,104

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 259

Marella Explorer 2

Vessel: Marella Explorer 2

Origin: Dubrovnik

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: March 29 at 11am

Departure: March 29 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 72,458

Flag: Malta

Length: 247

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 3 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 3 at 11pm

Departure: November 3 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

