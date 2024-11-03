These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 3 at 6.30am
Departure: November 3 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 7am
Departure: November 3 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Norwegian Viva
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 3 at 7am
Departure: November 3 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 143,535
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 299
Vessel: Norwegian Sky
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 3 at 8am
Departure: November 3 at 7pm
Gross tonnage: 77,104
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 259
Vessel: Marella Explorer 2
Origin: Dubrovnik
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: March 29 at 11am
Departure: March 29 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 72,458
Flag: Malta
Length: 247
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 3 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 4 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 3 at 11pm
Departure: November 3 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
