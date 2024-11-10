These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Marella Discovery
Origin: Malta
Destination: Gibraltar
Arrival: November 10 at 5.30am
Departure: November 10 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,472
Flag: Malta
Length: 264
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 10 at 6.30am
Departure: November 10 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Norwegian Escape
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 10 at 7am
Departure: November 10 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 164,998
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 326
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 10 at 7am
Departure: November 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Azamara Quest
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: cartagena
Arrival: November 10 at 8am
Departure: November 10 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 30,312
Flag: Malta
Length: 181
Vessel: Emerald Sakara
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: November 10 at 8am
Departure: November 10 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 5,315
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 110
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 10 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 11 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 10 at 11pm
Departure: November 10 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
