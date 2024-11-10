These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Marella Discovery

Origin: Malta

Destination: Gibraltar

Arrival: November 10 at 5.30am

Departure: November 10 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 69,472

Flag: Malta

Length: 264

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: November 10 at 6.30am

Departure: November 10 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Norwegian Escape

Vessel: Norwegian Escape

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 10 at 7am

Departure: November 10 at 3pm

Gross tonnage: 164,998

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 326

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 10 at 7am

Departure: November 10 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Azamara Quest

Vessel: Azamara Quest

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: cartagena

Arrival: November 10 at 8am

Departure: November 10 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 30,312

Flag: Malta

Length: 181

Emerald Sakara

Vessel: Emerald Sakara

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Cartagena

Arrival: November 10 at 8am

Departure: November 10 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 5,315

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 110

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 10 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 11 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 10 at 11pm

Departure: November 10 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

