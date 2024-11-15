Cathy CalizPalma15/11/2024 00:28
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Majestic
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: valencia
Arrival: November 15 at 4.40am
Departure: November 15 at 10.20am
Gross tonnage: 33,303
Flag: Italy
Length: 188

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 15 at 5am
Departure: November 15 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 15 at 5.30am
Departure: November 15 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 15 at 6am
Departure: November 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 15 at 6am
Departure: November 15 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: valencia
Arrival: November 15 at 6.30am
Departure: November 15 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 15 at 10.10am
Departure: November 15 at 1.30pm
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.