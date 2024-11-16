These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 5am

Departure: November 16 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 5.30am

Departure: November 16 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 29,783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 6am

Departure: November 16 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Majestic

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 6.20am

Departure: November 16 at 9.30pm

Gross tonnage: 33,303

Flag: Italy

Length: 188

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 6.30am

Departure: November 16 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: November 16 at 7.30am

Departure: November 17 at 4pm

Gross tonnage: 7,616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 7.30am

Departure: November 16 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: November 16 at 8.40am

Departure: November 16 at 12pm

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Star Clipper

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 16 at 9am

Departure: November 16 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 2,298

Flag: Malta

Length: 112

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: November 16 at 10.15pm

Depature: November 17 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

