Aidadiva cruise ship

Cathy CalizPalma17/11/2024 00:31
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Aidadiva
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: November 17 at 4am
Departure: November 17 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,203
Flag: Italy
Length: 252

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 17 at 6.30am
Departure: November 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 17 at 7am
Departure: November 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 17 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 17 at 11pm
Departure: November 17 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.