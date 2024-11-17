These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Aidadiva
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Alicante
Arrival: November 17 at 4am
Departure: November 17 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 69,203
Flag: Italy
Length: 252
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: November 17 at 6.30am
Departure: November 17 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 17 at 7am
Departure: November 17 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 17 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 18 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 17 at 11pm
Departure: November 17 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
