These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Golden Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valenvia
Arrival: November 27 at 4.40am
Departure: November 27 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,526
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 27 at 4.55am
Departure: November 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 27 at 5am
Departure: November 27 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 27 at 5.30am
Departure: November 27 at 11.40am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 27 at 6am
Departure: November 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: November 27 at 6am
Departure: November 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: November 27 at 6.30am
Departure: November 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: November 27 at 10.15pm
Depature: November 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.