The roll out of the much delayed European Union Entry and Exit system at airports and ports which will closely monitor that non-resident Britons and other nationalities do not over-stay the permitted 90 days will be introduced in phases rather than an EU wide introduction.
What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased roll out"
It will closely monitor that British citizens do not overstay their 90 days
Also in Holiday
- Britons cash in on the outgoing Golden Visa in Spain to beat the 90 day rule
- Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased roll out"
- After a holiday in Mallorca Richard Gere moves to Spain
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
5 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Richard will be breathing a sigh of relief. For now. But he can still get caught. By the way, this isn't just for Brits. It may be reassuring to want to believe that, but it isn't. It's about those living h
BeachcomberIf Algerians causing mayhem here, what are all the ones coming on to the UK shores? In your view they obviously do no cause mayhem!
BeachcomberSince when was it just Brits belonging to the high spenders? The Germans, and many others even outside of EU. Try raise your eyes a bit further. It's the usual feel sorry for us and "they" are out for us!
Here we go again with the “maximum of 180 days” and “two batches of 90 days”!!! That information is completely wrong. It’s a maximum of 90 days, which can be split up as one wishes, within any ROLLING period of 180 days. What is that you don’t understand Jason? Please stop confusing your readers!
What a colossal waste of EU taxpayers money designed to stop high spending Brits spending even more of their cash in places like Majorca. With France on the way to requiring an IMF bailout, you would have thought they would be encouraging high spending tourists?Instead they can’t even deport the undocumented Algerians and others from causing mayhem on the island. The EU always was a complete joke.