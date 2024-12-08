These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Vessel: Aidadiva

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Cadiz

Arrival: December 8 at 5am

Departure: December 8 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 69,203

Flag: Italy

Length: 252

Vessel: FWN Performer

Origin: Genoa

Destination: Rotterdam

Arrival: December 8 at 6am

Departure: December 9 at 10pm

Gross tonnage: 6,740

Flag: Netherlands

Length: 125

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 8 at 6am

Departure: December 8 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: December 8 at 6.30am

Departure: December 8 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: December 8 at 10.15pm

Depature: December 9 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller

Origin: Mahon, Minorca

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: December 8 at 11pm

Departure: December 8 at 11.59pm

Gross tonnage: 33,958

Flag: Spain

Length: 188

