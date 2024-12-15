These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: FWN Performer
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Rotterdam
Arrival: December 15 at 6am
Departure: December 16 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 6,740
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 125
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 15 at 6am
Departure: December 15 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: December 15 at 6.30am
Departure: December 15 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
Vessel: Star Legend
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 15 at 8am
Departure: December 15 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 12,969
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 161
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: December 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: December 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 15 at 11pm
Departure: December 15 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.