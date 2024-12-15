The Star Legend is in Palma today

Cathy CalizPalma15/12/2024 01:39
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: FWN Performer
Origin: Genoa
Destination: Rotterdam
Arrival: December 15 at 6am
Departure: December 16 at 10pm
Gross tonnage: 6,740
Flag: Netherlands
Length: 125

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 15 at 6am
Departure: December 15 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: December 15 at 6.30am
Departure: December 15 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

Vessel: Star Legend
Origin: Malaga
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: December 15 at 8am
Departure: December 15 at 5pm
Gross tonnage: 12,969
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 161

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: December 15 at 10.15pm
Depature: December 16 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

Vessel: Ciudad de Soller
Origin: Mahon, Minorca
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: December 15 at 11pm
Departure: December 15 at 11.59pm
Gross tonnage: 33,958
Flag: Spain
Length: 188

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.