These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 3 at 4am

Departure: January 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26,904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 3 at 4.55am

Departure: January 3 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 32,581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 3 at 5am

Departure: January 3 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26,375

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 186

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 3 at 5.30am

Departure: January 3 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28,658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 3 at 6am

Departure: January 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29,646

Flag: Spain

Length: 176

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 3 at 6am

Departure: January 3 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24,418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 3 at 6.30am

Departure: January 3 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 27,105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: MSC Lirica

Orgin: Marseille

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 3 at 11am

Departure: January 3 at 9pm

Gross tonnage: 65,591

Flag: Panama

Length: 275

MSC Lirica

Vessel: Renaissance

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: January 3 at 7am

Departure: January 3 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 55,575

Flag: Bermudas

Length: 219

Vessel: Sirios Cement V

Origin: Alicante

Destination: Alicante

Arrival: January 3 at 8pm

Departure: January 4 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 2,453

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 86

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 3 at 10.15pm

Depature: January 4 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12,262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

