These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 8 at 4am
Departure: January 8 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 4.55am
Departure: January 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 5am
Departure: January 8 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Tinerfe
Origin: Motril
Destination: Castellon
Arrival: January 8 at 6am
Departure: January 9 at 6am
Gross tonnage: 11,290
Flag: Portuga
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 8 at 6am
Departure: January 8 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 8 at 6.30am
Departure: January at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: Janaury 8 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 9 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
