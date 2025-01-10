These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 10 at 4am
Departure: January 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26,904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 10 at 4.55am
Departure: January 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 32,581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 10 at 5am
Departure: January 10 at 10.45am
Gross tonnage: 26,375
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 186
Vessel: Aidadiva
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: January 10 at 5am
Departure: January 10 at 11pm
Gross tonnage: 69,203
Flag: Italy
Length: 252
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 10 at 5.30am
Departure: January 10 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28,658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Barcelona
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 10 at 6am
Departure: January 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29,646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 10 at 6am
Departure: January 10 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24,418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 10 at 6.30am
Departure: January 10 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 27,105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: MSC Lirica
Orgin: Marseille
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 10 at 12pm
Departure: January 10 at 9pm
Gross tonnage: 65,591
Flag: Panama
Length: 275
Vessel: Margarita Salas
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 10 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 11 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12,729
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123
