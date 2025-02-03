2025 is going to be a more complicated year for UK nationals travelling to Spain and the Foreign Office has updated its advice as the situation currently stands with the new entry visas still pending. This information is for people travelling on a full ‘British citizen’ passport from the UK. It is based on the UK government’s understanding of the current rules for the most common types of travel. The authorities in Spain set and enforce entry rules. If you’re not sure how these requirements apply to you, contact the Spanish Embassy in the UK.

Passport validity requirements

Spain follows Schengen area rules. Your passport must:

Have a ‘date of issue’ less than 10 years before the date you arrive – if you renewed your passport before 1 October 2018, it may have a date of issue that is more than 10 years ago

Have an ‘expiry date’ at least 3 months after the day you plan to leave the Schengen area

Check with your travel provider that your passport and other travel documents meet requirements. Renew your passport if you need to.

You will be denied entry if you do not have a valid travel document or try to use a passport that has been reported lost or stolen.

Visa requirements

You can travel without a visa to the Schengen area, which includes Spain, for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. This applies if you travel:

As a tourist

to visit family or friends

to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events

for short-term studies or training

The requirements for working in Spain are different.

If you’re travelling to other Schengen countries as well, make sure your whole visit is within the 90-day visa-free limit. Visits to Schengen countries in the 180 days before you travel count towards your 90 days. If you overstay the 90-day visa-free limit, you may be banned from entering Schengen countries for up to 3 years. If you are visiting Spain and need to extend your visa-free stay for exceptional reasons, such as a medical emergency, you must apply to the immigration authorities (‘Extranjería’) (in Spanish).

Make sure you get your passport stamped on entry and exit. If you’re a visitor, border guards will look at your entry and exit stamps to check you have not overstayed the 90-day visa-free limit for the Schengen area. If your passport is missing a stamp, show evidence of when and where you entered or left the Schengen area (for example, boarding passes or tickets) and ask the border guards to add the date and location in your passport.

British nationals living in Spain do not need their passports to be stamped. Actively show your proof of residence, such as the foreigner’s identity card (‘la tarjeta de identidad de extranjero’ or ‘TIE’), when presenting your passport at Spanish border control.

At Spanish border control, you may need to show:

a return or onward ticket

proof of your travel insurance

you have enough money for your stay - the amount varies depending on your accommodation

a hotel booking confirmation or proof of address if you’re staying at your own property

an invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family, such as a ‘carta de invitation’ completed by your hosts

Using the e-gates

Use the desks staffed by border officers. If you’re aged 18 or over, and airport staff instruct you to, you may be able to use e-gates when they are working.

If you use an e-gate, make sure you get your passport stamped.

Staying longer than 90 days in a 180-day period

To stay longer, you must meet the Spanish government’s entry requirements. If you’re in Spain with a residence permit or long-stay visa, this does not count towards your 90-day visa-free limit.

If you cannot return to the UK before your visa-free limit expires, contact the Spanish government’s national information service. Dial 060 from a Spanish phoneline (in Spanish, with English speaking operators available).

New Schengen entry requirements

Plans for the introduction of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) for all non-EU nationals, including British nationals, travelling in or out of the Schengen area has been delayed. Information will be updated when available.

Unaccompanied minors

Spanish law considers anyone aged 17 and under to be a minor. If an unaccompanied minor comes to the attention of the Spanish authorities (particularly in connection with criminal incidents or when in hospital), they will be considered vulnerable and may be taken to a minor’s centre until a parent or guardian is found.

Customs rules

There are strict rules about what goods can be taken into and out of Spain (PDF). You must declare anything that may be prohibited or subject to tax or duty.

Taking food into Spain

You cannot take meat, milk or products containing them into EU countries. There are some exceptions such as powdered baby milk, baby food and special foods or pet feed required for medical reasons.

Taking money into Spain

Declare cash or travellers cheques if the value is 10,000 euros or more. You will get a certified declaration to show you brought it in with you. If you do not, your money could be seized when you leave.