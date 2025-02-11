Traditionally January and February are key holiday bookings months in the UK as people recover from the seasonal festivities, return to work and have to endure some pretty dreadful weather. However, simply booking the holiday is one thing because there are lots of other maters which have to be taken into accounts and if they aren’t, could cost traveller extra unexpected charges and potentially ruin a holidday.

Travel insurance experts from Quotezone.co.uk, www.quotezone.co.uk, for example, have highlighted some of the most costly travel mistakes – from failing to check in ahead of time to leaving airport parking until the last minute.

With around a quarter of Britons booking summer travels more than six months ahead of departure in order to help cut costs, now is the time to pay attention to some of the mistakes which could catch travellers out this year.

Holidaymakers can avoid being slapped with fines and additional costs by paying attention to departing and returning airlines, booking airport parking as soon as possible, taking out appropriate travel insurance and considering baggage allowance. Greg Wilson, CEO and travel insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk said: “Travelling can be stressful at the best of times, without incurring additional costs for little – and often avoidable – mistakes.

“That’s why we wanted to highlight some of the common (and some not so common) travel mishaps, to help Brits hold on to as much extra cash as possible this year. Research shows nearly a fifth of people experience winter blues brought on by seasonal changes from September to April, making the new year a popular time for people planning breaks to warmer climes.

“Booking summer trips far in advance can really help make savings and avoid all sorts of common travel issues. Pre-empting additional charges is key, like booking airport parking as early as possible and getting in contact with mobile providers and setting spending limits on data roaming charges. Even simple things like flying with two different airlines and charges for overweight baggage can catch travellers off guard and take a real dent out of the travel budget.”