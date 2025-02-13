First it was North America with direct flights from New York to Palma with United Airlines, now the Canadian market is opening up to the Balearics and Spain. Air Transat, named World’s Best Leisure Airline in 2024 by Skytrax, has said this week that it is thrilled to announce a new interline agreement with Air Europa, headquartered in Llucmajor, Mallorca, a leader in air travel in Spain. This collaboration expands connectivity between Canada and Spain, further strengthening Air Transat’s presence in the Spanish market.

Thanks to this partnership, Canadian travellers will enjoy seamless access to several Spanish hotspots, including Bilbao (BIO), Ibiza (IBZ), La Coruña (LCG), Las Palmas (LPA), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Tenerife (TFN), and Vigo (VGO), via Air Europa’s hub in Madrid (MAD). This agreement ensures a simplified travel experience, with features such as single-ticket check-in for the entire journey, luggage checked through to the final destination, and protection in the event of delays or cancellations.

“This partnership underscores the significance of the Spanish market within our network and our commitment to offering practical and diverse travel solutions. Spain is an essential destination for North American travellers, and this collaboration with Air Europa strengthens our ties with the country while enhancing the overall travel experience,” stated Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. Interline flights are now available for booking on airtransat.com and through travel advisors.

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its programme offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East coast of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together.

Flying since 1986, Air Europa is a Spanish airline and a member of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet of 52 aircraft is one of the most modern and sustainable in the industry, consisting of Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 aircraft that guarantee maximum efficiency and comfort for its passengers. Air Europa flies to more than 55 destinations globally and has a strategic position in the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport hub, connecting Europe and America.

The company stands out for its firm commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation, as well as for its commitment to innovation through implementing the most advanced technologies for the digitalisation and optimisation of its processes. In addition, Air Europa offers a high level of excellence and is regularly ranked among the most punctual airlines in Europe.