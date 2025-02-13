TUI CEO Sebastien Ebel has recently suggested that Bulgaria might outshine popular holiday spots like Mallorca and Menorca this summer. He has pointed out to the Balearic tourism ministry how pricey holidays on the islands have become for families. Considering the economic pressures, Ebel claims destinations such as Bulgaria will emerge as a “serious alternative” by 2025.

And with a pint of beer costing just £1.50, Bulgaria’s Black Sea resorts might prove just the tonic for a summer break this year. A meal at a budget restaurant costs about £8.50, while a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant averages around £30, according to Travel and Tour World.

Plus, Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast is one of its primary attractions, offering a stunning blend of golden sands, crystal-clear waters, and budget-friendly prices. Areas like Bourgas, dubbed the ‘gateway to the Black Sea’, are drawing tourists with their expansive beaches and family-friendly atmosphere. Just up the coast, Sunny Beach offers not only water sports opportunities but also an affordable family vacation experience.

Further inland, Bulgaria offers tranquil getaways, like Rila National Park, where visitors can escape into nature, explore forests, and enjoy the peaceful environment. The old town of Nessebar provides a glimpse of history, with Byzantine ruins and charming cobbled streets that beckon those seeking culture and heritage. Bulgaria offers travelers a chance to discover a unique mix of natural beauty, history, and vibrant seaside life.

There are also ten UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Bulgaria. The first four properties were inscribed in the World Heritage List in 1979, and the last in 2017. Bulgaria currently has sixteen additional properties on the Tentative List. Nestinarstvo, a ritual fire-dance of Thracian origin, is included in the list of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.