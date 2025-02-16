While budget airlines and the Spanish Government have been trading blows, figures show that it is these airlines which generate more complaints from consumers in the Balearics than any other sector.

Complaints are lodged with Consubal, the Balearic consumers association, and the regional government's directorate for consumer affairs. The total number of complaints received by the government increased by almost 1,000 from 2021 to 2023, with the transport sector way out in front with 1,513. By contrast, there were 777 complaints about telecommunications operators in 2023, 697 to do with electricity supply and 134 about banks.

The Balearic ministry of consumer affairs hasn't yet released figures for 2024, but they are set to rise, and quite steeply too. Consubal reports a 40% increase in complaints about airlines, the vast majority of these involving two low-cost providers - Ryanair and Vueling. Foremost among these complaints are charges for hand luggage.

Consubal is calling on the Spanish Government not to bow to pressures that have followed the fine of 179 million euros imposed on Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, Volotea and Norwegian and Ryanair; the Ryanair fine was the largest, 108 million euros.

The association's president, Alfonso Rodríguez, has written to the minister for social rights and consumer affairs, Pablo Bustinduy, urging him to resist "the blackmailing tactics" of some of these companies. Rodríguez stresses the importance for Balearic residents, "the greatest sufferers of the abuses - consistently repeated - to which these companies subject their clients". "The low-cost airlines have been at war for years to lower prices in exchange for increasing collateral damage for travellers; now it is hand luggage, but soon it will be something else."

He also criticises abusive practices such as the separation of seats for people with the same reservation, including cases with children under the age of 12, which is prohibited. "It is an outrage because these children must be next to the adult accompanying them. But the airlines ignore the law as they do many other things".

The five airlines are putting pressure on Brussels to cancel the fine and are threatening to increase ticket prices to compensate for the impact or even scrap flights. Michael O'Leary of Ryanair has ridiculed Bustinduy, depicting him as a clown. The minister has said he will not be intimidated.