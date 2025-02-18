This year is going to be very much a transformation for Britons and other third party residents travelling to destinations like Mallorca or elsewhere in the Schengen area. And Spain has implemented stricter rules regarding public behaviour, including fines for wearing swimwear outside designated areas - such as the beach - it’s not a good idea to walk round Palma in just your bathing suit.

But, before visitors land in the Schengen area, once the introduction date has been confirmed later this year, travellers will be faced with the EES system that will replace manual passport stamping. The aim of this new system is to modernise border controls. As soon as the EES is implemented, all non-EU nationals, regardless of whether they need a visa to enter the Schengen area or not, will be required to register in the system by providing their biometric information, among others.

And, another new travel control lurking this year is the ETIAS, a mandatory requirement for nationals of countries permitted visa-free entry into the EU. The applications for the ETIAS will be online and the document will cost seven euros. But, while these two new systems remain pending, the British government’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued a reminder to British nationals travelling to Spain that on arrival, at border control they could be asked for five documents and they are: a return or onward ticket,

proof of your travel insurance,

you have enough money for your stay - the amount varies depending on your accommodation,

a hotel booking confirmation or proof of address if you’re staying at your own property,

an invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family, such as a ‘carta de invitation’ completed by your hosts.

Furthermore, if you are a visitor, border guards will look at your entry and exit stamps to check you have not overstayed the 90-day visa-free limit for the Schengen area. If your passport is missing a stamp, show evidence of when and where you entered or left the Schengen area (for example, boarding passes or tickets) and ask the border guards to add the date and location in your passport.

British nationals living in Spain do not need their passports to be stamped. Actively show your proof of residence, such as the foreigner’s identity card (‘la tarjeta de identidad de extranjero’ or ‘TIE’), when presenting your passport at Spanish border control.

If you are travelling to other Schengen countries as well, make sure your whole visit is within the 90-day visa-free limit. Visits to Schengen countries in the 180 days before you travel count towards your 90 days. If you overstay the 90-day visa-free limit, you may be banned from entering Schengen countries for up to 3 years. If you are visiting Spain and need to extend your visa-free stay for exceptional reasons, such as a medical emergency, you must apply to the immigration authorities (‘Extranjería’) (in Spanish).