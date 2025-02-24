Low season holiday bookings to the Balearics have risen by 20% over the last week compared to the previous seven days, and have increased by 19.7% compared to the same days last year, according to data published on Monday by the booking platform TravelgateX. The Balearics are the fourth most popular destination in Spain over the past week, with 13.4% of total bookings, behind Andalusia (19.7%), Catalonia (16.2%) and the Canary Islands (15.4%).

The majority of bookings were made 90 days in advance, accounting for 35.4% of the total, and 9.5% were so-called ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before travelling. Of the bookings registered in the last seven days in Spain, 49.7% were made by couples, with 22.4% of the bookings for solo travellers, and 48.9% of travellers booking for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.

Among the main nationalities that have made reservations in the last 7 days through TravelgateX, Spaniards, the domestic market, stand out with 49.9%, followed by the British (22.6%), North Americans (3.8%) and Germans (3.8%).

The introduction of biometric data collection, the new tourist taxes, and the ongoing concerns regarding overtourism are reshaping how tourists experience destinations like the Balearics. These changes will likely drive demand for more sustainable travel options and promote less crowded, off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Tourists will need to prepare for more paperwork and higher costs associated with visiting major European destinations. Travelers may find themselves reconsidering where they go based on rising fees and new entry requirements, potentially shifting demand to less-visited regions or countries that do not impose such measures.