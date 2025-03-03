Holiday bookings to the Balearics rose by 17.6% over the past week compared to the previous seven days, and have increased by 21.2% compared to the same days last year, according to data published on Monday by the booking platform TravelgateX. The Balearics are the fourth most popular destination in Spain over the last week, with 14.6% of total bookings, behind Andalusia (17.7%), Catalonia (17%) and the Canary Islands (15.4%).

The majority of bookings were made 90 days in advance, accounting for 35.6% of the total, and 9.3% were ‘last minute’ bookings because they were made on the same day or the day before travelling.

Of the bookings registered in the last seven days in Spain, 49.9% were made by couples, with 22.1% of the bookings for solo travellers, and 48.3% of travellers booking for between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX.

Among the main nationalities that have made reservations in the last 7 days through TravelgateX, Spaniards stand out with 47.9%, followed by the British (25%), Germans (3.7%) and Americans (3.5%). That said, according to Travel and Tour World, British tourists are shifting from Spain to Morocco for unique experiences, with Egypt and Algeria also gaining popularity as exciting new travel destinations.

Amid growing discontent with mass tourism in popular Spanish destinations, British holidaymakers are increasingly looking beyond Spain, leading to a remarkable rise in travel to Morocco. For decades, Spain was the preferred holiday hotspot for UK travellers, but a noticeable shift is underway as more Britonss explore alternative destinations, with Morocco emerging as a top choice.

This change comes as anti-tourism protests erupt in Spanish tourist hubs such as the Canary Islands and Mallorca, making some visitors feel less welcomed. And further protests are planned this summer with the Balearics having joined up with the Canaries to stage bigger demonstrations.