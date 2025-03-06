The new rule means passengers will no longer be able to to print boarding passes. A Ryanair spokesperson said; "from November, Ryanair passengers will no longer download and print a physical paper boarding pass, but will instead use the digital boarding pass generated in their myRyanair app during check-in. ”

According to the airline, which is Spain´s biggest, the majority of its passengers already use digital boarding passes. The airline currently charges a 50 euro fee to check in and a 20 euro fee for reissued boarding cards at airports.

"Lead passengers can download boarding passes for all passengers on their booking and share them through WhatsApp etc,” it added.

Where airports do not accept digital boarding passes – examples cited on its website are in Turkey, Morocco and Albania – passengers will be notified and printed boarding passes made available free of charge at check-in.