Spanish cosumer rights body Facua launched a campaign against Ryanair on Tuesday that includes a photo of its CEO, Michael O’Leary, with the slogan “this billionaire owes you money” to urge passengers to report abuses and fraud in the airline industry.

At a press conference, Facua spokesman Rubén Sánchez explained that they had chosen Ryanair because it is the airline most complained about by the organisation’s users over the last year. The poster shows an image of O’Leary laughing in front of the Irish company’s logo and underneath is the following text: ‘Ryanair charges an illegal surcharge for travelling with hand luggage. It is one of their massive frauds’.

Facua is sharing the poster on social networks and by sending nearly a quarter of a million emails to its members. It has also set up a platform for people affected by the cabin baggage surcharge and other irregularities in the airline industry, such as the refusal to pay passengers the compensation of between 250 and 600 euros required by European regulations when there are cancellations and delays of more than three hours in reaching their destination.

With this initiative, the consumer organisation encourages consumers to report airline abuses and fraud such as the surcharge for travelling with cabin luggage by filing lawsuits to claim their money back. These are procedures that have no cost for the affected party as it is not compulsory to hire a lawyer or solicitor.

The last two legal victories of the Facua partners have been against Vueling and Ryanair, through two rulings handed down by the Commercial Court number 2 of San Sebastián and the Court of First Instance number 6 of Cádiz, Rubén Sánchez said. He also pointed out that Ryanair imposed these practices in 2018 and, as a result of complaints from Facua, the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pablo Bustinduy, signed 224 sanctions in November totalling 179 million euros against the Irish airline (107.8 million), Vueling (39.3 million), EasyJet (29.1 million), Norwegian (1.6 million) and Volotea (1.2 million).

In addition, he has denounced that the ‘multimillionaire makes a mockery of the consumer authorities’ which, as in Andalusia, have opened sanctioning proceedings against the Irish airline, which continues with the fraud because they appeal the fines in court. ‘This company is an example of how not to treat consumers,’ said the Facua spokesman.