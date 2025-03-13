Flights
Domestic flight threat to the Balearics
Airlines 810 million euros out of pocket from for resident discounts
There is a danger of the Balearics having fewer flights to the mainland. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/03/2025 13:01
The Airlines Association (ALA) said on Thursday that the government owes 810 million euros to the airlines that operate routes to the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla to cover for the 75% discount for island residents. According to the airline industry association, these companies could be ‘forced’ to stop operating some routes or to reduce frequencies in the face of this ‘unsustainable situation and economic suffocation’, it warned in a press release.
Also in Holiday
- Mark and Michelle get it Wright as they name new baby Palma
- More trouble for Ryanair, airline slapped with a share of 180 million euro fine
- Foreign owners' fear of squatters in Mallorca
- Friend given credit card to withdraw 60 euros and takes out 900
- Thursday weather in Mallorca - Another alert for heavy rain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.