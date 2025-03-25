Drunk German tourist causes delay to Mallorca flight
The passenger will be fined
On Sunday evening, a Ryanair flight from Bremen to Mallorca was delayed by ninety minutes because of a fracas on the plane involving a drunk German tourist.
