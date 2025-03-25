Drunk German tourist causes delay to Mallorca flight

On Sunday evening, a Ryanair flight from Bremen to Mallorca was delayed by ninety minutes because of a fracas on the plane involving a drunk German tourist.

As the plane was heading for the runway, this passenger ignored instructions from the cabin crew and started to verbally abuse them. Given this, the pilot returned the plane to its ground position so that the passenger could be removed.

Federal police officers took him off, and his wife, to whom he has been married for 56 years, also left the aircraft. Police stressed that she left the flight voluntarily. Officers then accompanied the couple to the federal police station.

The German tourist admitted to having been drinking before the flight, but he refused to submit to a breathalyser test. He was charged with violating aviation safety law and will be fined. In addition, he will be responsible for any claim by the airline because of the delay.