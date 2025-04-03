British passports costs to rise next week

The Home Office has issued a warning to Britons to renew old passports by next week ahead of the Easter getaway because prices are going up by some seven percent next Thursday, plus there are entry requirements in the European Union which could catch some British passports holders out.

As of next week, the cost of applying for a new passport online will increase by £6 from £88.50 to £94.50 for adults, and from £69 to £74 for children. Postal applications will rise from £100 to £107 for adults and from £69 to £74 for under-16s.

The premium one-day-turnaround service for those in desperate need of a new passport will go up to a hefty £222 from £207.50, and to £189 from £176.50 for children. The above-inflation rise marks the third time the price of passports have gone up in just over two years and there are extra costs for Britons applying from abroad such as expats living in Mallorca.

But any applications received before April 10 will still pay the old prices. Furthermore, for Britons travelling to the EU, passports need to be less than 10 years old on the day they enter, and valid for at least three months after the day they plan to leave.

ABTA – The Travel Association is encouraging anyone with plans to travel to Europe to make sure their passport will be valid for their trip. The advice comes as some people are still getting caught out by a change in rules for British passport holders that has been in effect for over four years.

If your passport is not valid you will not be allowed to travel, and ABTA says there are still cases of people being turned away at the airport due to their passport not meeting the rules, which means they can’t go on holiday and lose out financially.