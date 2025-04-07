easyJet set for "busiest" Easter in airline history

EasyJet is preparing for one of its busiest Easter travel periods ever, with the airline set to transport up to 4.2 million passengers during the holiday season. This marks a notable increase in capacity, with around 10,000 additional seats available over the Easter bank holiday compared to the same time last year.

Good Friday, falling on April 18, is predicted to be the peak travel day, with approximately 262,000 passengers flying on more than 1,800 flights across the carrier's network. In the UK alone, up to 145,000 travelers are expected to pass through 21 airports, boarding over 1,100 EasyJet flights.

Top popular sunshine destinations include Mallorca, where current weather models suggest no rain is expected. Additionally, temperatures are set to stay above the norm for April.

New routes launched this season include flights to Sal in Cape Verde from Gatwick and to Tbilisi, Georgia from Luton. These additions are part of a broader expansion effort, with 110 new routes debuting this summer—44 of which originate in the UK. To support this growth, seven new Airbus A320 family aircraft are joining the fleet.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented on the travel surge, saying, “Easter continues to be one of our busiest travel periods, with millions heading off for some sun, snow, or to reconnect with loved ones. We’re entering our largest summer schedule yet, with over 1,000 routes and more destinations than ever before, aiming to make travel simple and affordable for the 100 million customers we’ll serve this year.”