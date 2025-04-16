Concerns about US tourism in the Balearics

It's not really tariffs that are the issue, it's Trump

United Airlines planes

United have increased frequencies to Palma for this summer. | Timothy Fadek

Andrew EdePalma16/04/2025 08:52
TW
1

Balearic tourism industry concern because of US tariffs lies predominantly with any negative economic impact on the main European markets and therefore how this might affect consumers. Concern about the US tourism market itself seems to stem mainly from any possible anti-US sentiment.

There is uncertainty, as Antonio De Toro, Country Sales Manager in Spain for United Airlines, admits. "Everything is very variable with Trump. We have no idea what the situation will be like in two months. At the moment, we are not taking any measures based on possible disruptions in demand as, quite simply, we are not noticing any change in trend."

Related news
Palma mayor Jaime Martínez at a promotional event in Madrid

Palma mayor under attack: 100,000 euros for a three-hour promotional party in New York

More related news

United are increasing frequencies and seats on their Palma-New York connection this summer. Bookings for flights and holiday packages from the US to the Balearics have been performing well, the expectation being of a new record number of American tourists. There were 279,205 for the whole of the Balearics last year, a 1.2% increase. Menorca and Ibiza/Formentera were responsible for this increase, as US tourism in Mallorca fell by over seven per cent. There still is this expectation but the forecasts are now less certain.

The president of the Aviba travel agencies association, Pedro Fiol, says it's not as if there is alarm but that there is a worry about the potential impact on US tourism. While the US isn't in the top ten of tourism supplier countries in the Balearics, it is in terms of tourist spending.

Speaking in Mallorca a few days ago, Spain's tourism minister, Jordi Hereu, said: "For now, and according to the data we have, it seems that tourism is somewhat on the sidelines of the debates on tariff policy." But he accepted that there is some concern.

Also in Holiday

Ryainair is taking on the Spanish airport authority.

Ryanair battle with Spain continues

The buckets were back out at Palma airport.

Palma airport springs a leak

SARKO advocates for the inclusion of priority shark and ray species in the List of Wild Species under Special Protection Regime

Recovering sharks and rays in the Mediterranean

Simplicity is a recurring theme in Geysen’s work

Horses, humanity, and the power of simplicity: Matthias Geysen brings his philosophy to Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented