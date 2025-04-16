Concerns about US tourism in the Balearics

Balearic tourism industry concern because of US tariffs lies predominantly with any negative economic impact on the main European markets and therefore how this might affect consumers. Concern about the US tourism market itself seems to stem mainly from any possible anti-US sentiment.

There is uncertainty, as Antonio De Toro, Country Sales Manager in Spain for United Airlines, admits. "Everything is very variable with Trump. We have no idea what the situation will be like in two months. At the moment, we are not taking any measures based on possible disruptions in demand as, quite simply, we are not noticing any change in trend."

United are increasing frequencies and seats on their Palma-New York connection this summer. Bookings for flights and holiday packages from the US to the Balearics have been performing well, the expectation being of a new record number of American tourists. There were 279,205 for the whole of the Balearics last year, a 1.2% increase. Menorca and Ibiza/Formentera were responsible for this increase, as US tourism in Mallorca fell by over seven per cent. There still is this expectation but the forecasts are now less certain.

The president of the Aviba travel agencies association, Pedro Fiol, says it's not as if there is alarm but that there is a worry about the potential impact on US tourism. While the US isn't in the top ten of tourism supplier countries in the Balearics, it is in terms of tourist spending.

Speaking in Mallorca a few days ago, Spain's tourism minister, Jordi Hereu, said: "For now, and according to the data we have, it seems that tourism is somewhat on the sidelines of the debates on tariff policy." But he accepted that there is some concern.