2.5 million tourists have visited the Balearics this year

The Balearics received more than 2.46 million passengers between January and March this year, representing an increase of 3.2% over the same period last year, according to data published on Monday by the Spanish tourist board Turespaña. Almost 700,000 people arrived on low-cost airlines (+5.7%) and the rest, 188,000 passengers, on traditional airlines (-5%).

In March alone, the number of international passengers in the islands was 456,482, 2.1% less than in March last year; of these, 349,583 arrived on low-cost airlines (+0.2%) and 106,899 were passengers on traditional airlines (-8.9%).

Meanwhile, Spain as a whole has received more than 21 million passengers so far this year (+6.4%). During the third month of the year, the number of international passengers was 8 million, 5.7% more than in March last year. Last month, Italy stood out among the main European markets with a year-on-year increase of 19% compared to March 2024, positioning Italy as the third largest market behind the United Kingdom and Germany, accounting for 10.6% of the total.

The United Kingdom, with nearly 1.6 million international passengers, generated 20% of total arrivals in Spain in March, recording a year-on-year increase of 2.3%. The Canary Islands was the region that attracted the most passengers from this country, with 35.7% of the total. Passenger arrivals from Germany stood at 1.1 million in March (13.7% of the total), up 2.9% compared to March 2024. These travellers mainly went to the Canary Islands (31.2% of the total), with an increase of 0.1%.

France, meanwhile, accounted for 7.3% of total passengers in March (583,944 travellers), showing growth of 6.8%. The regions that benefited most from this market were Catalonia and the Community of Madrid, which received around 31% and 26% of arrivals respectively. 4.8% of total travellers (386,014 travellers) arrived from the Netherlands last March - a 5.9% year-on-year increase and mainly travelled to the Valencian Community, Andalusia and Catalonia, exceeding 70,000 passengers each.

In March, the six main autonomous communities accounted for 97.5% of total arrivals, all recording increases, with the most significant being in the Valencian Community, at 17.2%, and the most moderate in the Balearics, which recorded a decrease of 2.1%. The Community of Madrid received the highest number of passengers, with 26.7% of arrivals, and leads the flow in traditional airlines; Catalonia, meanwhile, leads the flow of arrivals in low-cost airlines with a 24.7% market share.

In terms of airports, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas received the most arrivals in March, with 2.1 million (up 6.3%), followed by Barcelona, with 1.6 million (up 2.9%), and Malaga, with 796,937 arrivals and a 9.8% increase. The largest year-on-year increase was at Valencia airport, with 19.5% compared to March 2024 figures.