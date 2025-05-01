Enjoy afternoon tea on your flight to Mallorca

If you are spending the Bank Holiday weekend in Mallorca, Jet2.com is launching a brand-new Summer 25 menu onboard its award-winning flights to give customers more choice and variety than ever, with a selection of exciting additions joining the line-up of food and drink available to purchase in the sky. The leading leisure airline’s new menu is available onboard all Jet2.com flights from Thursday (1st May) and includes tasty new offerings including scones with cream and jam, hot drinks from Costa Coffee and nine new soft drinks from Coca-Cola, as well as treats such as a Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff chocolate bar.

The addition of Costa Coffee onboard Jet2.com flights comes as a result of a collaboration between the UK’s third largest airline and the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop. With five delicious coffee options available, holidaymakers can enjoy a great-tasting Americano, Latte, Salted Caramel Latte, Cappuccino or Decaf Americano as they fly to their favourite holiday destinations this summer. The iconic hot drinks will be available to buy onboard or offered as a hot drink option with pre-ordered adult meals.

For those craving a chocolatey sensation, Cadbury Hot Chocolate joins the hot drinks line-up too, paired perfectly with the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Biscoff chocolate bar. Also launching as part of the new In-Flight Menu, Jet2.com has teamed up with Coca-Cola to serve up a new soft drinks collection, including the much-loved Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar, Fanta Orange Zero, Fanta Lemon, Powerade Berry and Tropical, Appletiser, and Dr Pepper Zero.

Adding to its choice of snack boxes, Jet2.com is launching a new Afternoon Tea box, allowing customers to indulge in a sultana scone, Bonne Maman strawberry jam, afternoon tea cream, and a clotted cream shortbread finger biscuit in the sky. The addition of Costa Coffee and Coca-Cola onboard comes on the back of customer research and feedback from Jet2 customers.

As well as tucking into the new food and drinks range, holidaymakers can also treat themselves to a selection of brand-new tax and duty-free fragrances, skincare products, makeup, jewellery, and watches available to purchase onboard via the Jet2shop.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with a range of new brands as we launch our brand-new In-Flight Menu for Summer 25, including the immensely popular Costa Coffee and Coca-Cola, and even adding scones with cream and jam! Offering even more choice to customers when travelling on our award-winning flights, we are sure that these new additions to our menu will please customers looking to enjoy a selection of tasty refreshments as they fly off on their well-deserved getaways.

"We pride ourselves on delivering a VIP customer service across every area, and this extends to the food and drink options we provide to customers on our flights. We are confident that the new menu will be a hit amongst holidaymakers, and we look forward to seeing our new additions take to the skies.”