Tourists splashing the cash in Mallorca

The Balearics welcomed 810,045 international tourists in the first quarter of this year, 3.6% more than in the same period in 2024, and tourist spending amounted to 1.043 billion euros, an increase of 8.7%. The data on tourist movements at borders (Frontur) published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute (INE) show that Spain received 17.1 million international tourists between January and March, 5.7% more than in the same period last year, a new record for arrivals.

According to the Egatur tourist spending survey, the total expenditure of the 424,227 international visitors to the Balearics, down 0.9%, was 578 million euros in March, 10.1% more than a year ago, and the average expenditure per tourist reached 1,361 euros, up 11%. According to these figures, the average daily expenditure per foreign tourist in the Balearics in March was 194 euros, with a year-on-year variation of 8.4%. The average length of stay was 7 days, an increase of 2.5%.

During the first quarter, international tourist spending in the Balearic Islands totalled 1.043 billion euros, up 8.7%, and average spending per tourist reached 1,287 euros, an increase of 4.95%. Between January and March, international tourists in the Balearics spent an average of 180 euros per day, with an annual variation of 7.9%, and the average length of stay for these visitors was 7.1 days, down 2.8%.

According to INE data, the 17 million travellers in the country spent 23.506 billion euros in the first three months of this year, up 7.2%, and 9.114 billion in March alone, up 5.5%. Average spending per tourist continues to grow, standing at €1,382 per trip at the end of March, up 1.7%, while average daily spending rose by 4.5% to €188. And, tourist bookings to the Balearics increased by 27.6% in the last week, according to TravelgateX - the largest increase by region, according to data published on Monday by the booking platform TravelgateX.

Bookings to the regions have also increased by 4.5% compared to the same week in 2024. The Balearics were the most popular destination in Spain in the last seven days, with 18.5% of bookings, followed by Catalonia (18.2%), Andalusia (16.3%) and the Canary Islands (14.5%). Some 23.3% of the week’s bookings were made 90 days in advance and 17.4% between 31 and 60 days before the trip. Last-minute bookings (made the day before or on the day of travel) accounted for 10.8%.

Of the bookings made in the last week, 52.7% were made by couples and half of travellers (49.8%) booked between 2 and 5 nights, according to TravelgateX. Spanish tourists predominate among the main nationalities that have made bookings in the last seven days through Travelgate: Spaniards accounted for 46.4%, followed by the British with 25.4% and Germans with 4.1%, and Americans and French, both with 2.6%.