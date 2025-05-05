Slight increase in March tourism in Mallorca, but the UK was down over 20%
German tourism continued its upward trend
The March tourism figures, published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute, show that tourism in the Balearics rose by 0.34% compared with March 2024 and in Mallorca specifically by 1.4%. The total number of tourists in the Balearics was 645,199; in Mallorca 555,276.
