Slight increase in March tourism in Mallorca, but the UK was down over 20%

The March tourism figures, published on Monday by the National Statistics Institute, show that tourism in the Balearics rose by 0.34% compared with March 2024 and in Mallorca specifically by 1.4%. The total number of tourists in the Balearics was 645,199; in Mallorca 555,276.

The two main markets, as is always the case in March, were German and Spanish. German tourism in Mallorca increased by 15.3% to 250,068, while Spanish was up 5.8% to 155,801.

The third largest market, the UK, was down 23.2% to 48,741. For the Balearics a whole, the UK fell 25.3% to 52,170.

Other markets showed notable decreases as well - France down 39.4% in Mallorca and Italy 40.1%. These were percentage drops on far lower numbers of tourists - 8,277 and 4,464 respectively.

The comparative figures for March 2024 and 2025 do have to take Easter into account; Easter Sunday was March 31 last year. Even so, and where the UK is concerned, it was the third monthly decrease in 2025. For January to March 2024 there were increases. This was the case in April as well before the UK started registering decreases in tourist numbers from May - every month except June and October.