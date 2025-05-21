Government extends sanctions to more airlines for charging for hand luggage
The five airlines that have already been penalised were collectively fined €179 million
The Spanish Minister for Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Bustinduy, has announced that the Government will soon impose sanctions on the airlines Wizzair and Transavia for charging passengers for hand luggage. This follows previous action taken against Ryanair, Vueling, EasyJet, Norwegian and Volotea for the same practice. According to the minister, these two additional airlines are “in the process of following the path of the previous five”.
