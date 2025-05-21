Government extends sanctions to more airlines for charging for hand luggage

The Spanish Minister for Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and the 2030 Agenda, Pablo Bustinduy, has announced that the Government will soon impose sanctions on the airlines Wizzair and Transavia for charging passengers for hand luggage. This follows previous action taken against Ryanair, Vueling, EasyJet, Norwegian and Volotea for the same practice. According to the minister, these two additional airlines are “in the process of following the path of the previous five”.

Bustinduy emphasised that the forthcoming sanctions will not be limited solely to the issue of hand luggage charges. He explained that the Government's actions are part of a broader effort to address unfair commercial practices in the aviation sector. This includes policies related to the allocation of seats for minors accompanied by adults, support for passengers with reduced mobility, and additional fees for printing boarding passes at the airport.

The five airlines that have already been penalised were collectively fined €179 million. However, these companies have challenged the fines and are currently appealing the sanctions through the Spanish judicial system. The legal process is ongoing, and the outcome of these appeals remains to be seen.

Although Bustinduy did not disclose the specific timeline or amount of the fines to be imposed on Wizzair and Transavia, he confirmed that the Ministry is treating these cases with the same seriousness as those previously sanctioned. He stated that the details could not be shared because the procedures are still underway.

The minister reiterated the Spanish Government’s commitment to protecting consumer rights and ensuring fair treatment for passengers. He warned that any airline found to be engaging in similar exploitative practices would face the same consequences, regardless of its size or reputation.