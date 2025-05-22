Ryanair facing further action over hand-luggage charges
"Exploiting consumers and ignoring the EU's highest court"
Ryanair was hit with a Spanish fine of 107.7 million euros in November 2024 | Photo: Archive
Palma22/05/2025 09:44
Ryanair has been hit by another complaint about charges for hand luggage. The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) has taken the matter to the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which is a European Commission body.
Given that all of these airlines allow a small item of hand luggage to be carried on board for free, and only charge for larger hand luggage items, in my view the focus is misdirected. Where they should ALL be taken to court is for the deliberate policy of separating passengers on the same booking, unless each passenger pays to sit together. This is outrageous - and I hope the fine for each airline is enormous.
CompoI presume that they will revert to what they used to do before they started charging for hand luggage; once a certain limit is reached, they'll take the remainder of the bags from the passengers and put them in the hold.
Whilst the principal maybe right, there won’t be room on board if everyone takes hand luggage (which they inevitably will if it’s included in the basic fare)