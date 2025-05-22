Ryanair facing further action over hand-luggage charges

"Exploiting consumers and ignoring the EU's highest court"

Ryanair planes

Ryanair was hit with a Spanish fine of 107.7 million euros in November 2024 | Photo: Archive

Andrew EdePalma22/05/2025 09:44
Ryanair has been hit by another complaint about charges for hand luggage. The European Consumer Organization (BEUC) has taken the matter to the European Commission and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, which is a European Commission body.

Seven airlines in all have been targeted for abusive practices related to hand-luggage charges, the BEUC emphasising the need for an EU-wide investigation to address such practices. "We are taking action against seven airlines that are exploiting consumers and ignoring the EU's highest court," says the BEUC director-general Agustín Reyna.

The EU is reviewing air passenger rights' regulations, a key aspect being to clarify which services must be included with the basic fare. Reyna argues that this should include passengers being allowed to carry one small item and one piece of hand luggage. The BEUC complaint, supported by 16 member organizations, also targets easyJet, Norwegian Airlines, Transavia, Wizzair, Volotea and Vueling.

Under a 2014 ruling by the European Court of Justice, airlines should not charge a supplement for hand luggage, provided it meets certain weight and size specifications and complies with safety regulations. This decision has served as a reference for the BEUC action.

The Spanish Government took action in November of last year, imposing a €179 million fine on five airlines - Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, Norwegian, and Volotea - for their additional charges on hand luggage. Ryanair's fine was the largest, 107.7 million euros. The European Commission has been considering an appeal by the airlines since January.

