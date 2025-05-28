Fly to Mallorca standing up from next year

Flying is all set to enter a new era, or rather seating, with some low-cost airlines looking to introduce Skyrider 2.0 seats which were created by Italian manufacturer Aviointeriors back in 2018. The idea is that these standing “perches” could replace some of the regular economy seats on short haul flights and reduce air fares.

SkyRider has been described as an airliner saddle seat, a type of airplane seat shaped similar to a horse saddle. It reduces economy-class seating spacing (seat pitch) from an average of 76–81 centimetres (30–32 inches), to 58 centimetres (23 in), a 25% decrease. The creator describes it as for use for ultra-high density seating configurations, allowing up to 40% increase in passenger capacity.

The seat was designed to reduce ticket prices and increase profits. It is for use on flights less than three hours in duration. The company notes that cowboys ride in similar style seats for more than eight hours a day in comfort. The seat requires passengers to be seated partially upright, with their weight taken up by their legs. The seat does not recline, and leaves the occupant's knees in contact with the seat in front of them.

The seat still contains a fold-down tray, and back of seat pocket, both for storage of carry-on items. The design was unveiled at the 2010 Aircraft Interiors Expo Americas on 13 September 2010, in Long Beach, California, US. And industry reports claim that the new seats could be sold for as cheap as one pound.

The design is superficially similar to the vertical seat design proposed by Ryanair. This stand-up seat design was met with initial skepticism by the safety and licensing authority, the European Aviation Safety Agency and the UK Civil Aviation Authority, and has not yet been licensed for use, but the Skyrider 2.0 has apparently passed all relevant safety tests, and could be installed on selected aircrafts as soon as next year.