Jet2holidays pioneers new functionality meaning customers can track their departure transfers in real-time

Jet2holidays has become the first UK tour operator to enable customers to track their coach transfer to the departure airport in real time, giving customers added assurance which has already seen a significant reduction in call volumes.

The brand-new ‘Live Transfer Status’ functionality is rolling out to Jet2holidays customers taking a coach transfer back to their departure airport when returning home from their holidays across all destinations in the Balearics, Canaries, Mainland Spain, Morocco, Turkey and Bulgaria.

The exclusive functionality is available to customers via the Jet2holidays app and provides them with all the information they need to know about their departure transfer in real-time, pick-up location, expected pick-up time (including revised information in the event of delays), pick-up progress and latest pick-up stop reached, driver name, and vehicle licence plate number.

Customers can view this information via the app from 30 minutes before their departure pick up time, when a ‘Live Transfer Status’ beacon will flash on their app, and they can then click it to view the information in real-time.

Since starting to roll out the new technology earlier this month, Jet2holidays has reported a significant reduction in call volumes related to departure transfers, which is one of the biggest call drivers across the industry, both for tour operators and independent travel agents.

Jet2holidays plans to expand the functionality across more destinations, including Greece, for Summer 26.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays said: “With millions of customers travelling on hundreds of thousands of coach transfers with Jet2holidays every year, our pioneering Live Transfer functionality is a real game-changer for us and for our customers. By providing customers with more real-time information about their coach transfer to the departure airport it means a hassle-free end to their holidays, which in turn is already resulting in far fewer calls to our contact centre and to our independent travel agent partners. A lot of hard work has gone into new innovation, and we are already receiving outstanding feedback from customers who are telling us how fantastic it is. This is another significant investment into delivering our VIP customer service, and I would like to thank our key partners and transfer suppliers for their role in its success.”

In addition to announcing ‘Live Transfer Status’ for customers returning to their departure airport, Jet2holidays has also launched new functionality via its app which gives customers coach transfer information, including coach number and parking location, when they arrive into destination.