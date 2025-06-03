April tourism growth in the Balearics of 13.5%, but the UK was down once again

The National Statistics Institute's Frontur survey of tourist movements indicates there was a 13.5% increase in foreign tourism in April - up to 1,357,216. Spanish tourism was up almost ten per cent, giving a total number of 1,668,651 tourists.

All of the main markets registered an increase with the exception of two, Belgium and the UK. The fall in UK tourism was slightly under three per cent; there were over 210,821 UK tourists in April. Italy registered the largest percentage increase - almost 50% to 72,853 - while German tourism maintained a monthly growth of ten per cent or more that has been evident since the start of last year. There were 582,000 German tourists in April.

Following several monthly decreases in 2024, the UK continues to show a downward trend. There were falls in January, February and March.

For Mallorca specifically, the UK fall in April was by six per cent. The bulk of UK tourists came to Mallorca (173,000), Menorca and Ibiza/Formentera having registered increases on much smaller numbers. Mallorca as a whole recorded a 12.5% rise in April (1,355,156 foreign and Spanish tourists).

The Balearics could have anticipated a strong April because of the late Easter, and there was notable growth, but not because of the UK. An April decrease does appear more concerning than falls in other months this year.