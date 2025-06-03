April tourism growth in the Balearics of 13.5%, but the UK was down once again
A UK decrease despite the late Easter
Ciutadella. In Menorca UK tourism was up by six per cent | Photo: Josep Bagur Gomila
Palma03/06/2025 12:13
The National Statistics Institute's Frontur survey of tourist movements indicates there was a 13.5% increase in foreign tourism in April - up to 1,357,216. Spanish tourism was up almost ten per cent, giving a total number of 1,668,651 tourists.
