Cost is putting Britons off summer holidays

The cost of holidays in the Balearics has risen sharply over recent years and mounting competition is also having an impact on bookings which are down in the islands for this summer, despite the rest of Spain reporting an increase in demand. Is the Balearics pricing itself out of the market? A new reports concludes that the intention to travel this summer remains strong for many Europeans despite the continuing impact of inflation, economic uncertainty and persistent concerns over climate-related and geopolitical risks.

Three in four Europeans (75%) intend to travel between June and September, according to Allianz Partners’ 2025 European Summer Vacation Confidence Index. Even though the appetite for travel remains high, financial constraints remain a consideration, as 61% of travellers say they are worried about the rising cost of travel and 51% about their personal financial situation.

These financial concerns are having an impact, as the intention to travel has decreased slightly from last year (-8 points vs 2024, from 83%), with some travelers potentially delaying planning their summer holidays. Among those not planning to travel this summer, a third (34%) stated that not having the money to do so was the main barrier, with the UK topping the list (46%). Additionally, 24% say travel has simply become too expensive.

The research, which was carried out by OpinionWay for Allianz Partners, surveyed 9,300 people across France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and Poland providing insight into the evolving mindset of the European traveller.

Other key findings include:

Summer Holiday Prioritisation: Europeans cut leisure spending and delay major purchases to afford travel.

Average travel spend projected at €2,217 per household, a 12% increase from 2024.

Environmental and Geopolitical Concerns: Rising worries about extreme weather and environmental risks in travel planning.

Geopolitical issues, including border controls and safety risks, influence destination choices.

Focus on Meaningful Experiences: Preference for authentic, less-crowded, environmentally conscious destinations.

72% prioritize spending that benefits local communities.

Mix of domestic (48%) and international (42%) travel, driven by desire for new experiences.

Travel Insurance Trends: 86% value travel insurance for peace of mind. 62% plan to purchase travel insurance for summer holidays, up from 2024. This week it was revealed that the Balearics have experienced a slight decline in hotel bookings for this summer (-4.20%), as has the Mediterranean coast (-3.12%) in general.